Kern Public Health announces 18 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 18 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon, bringing the county total to 542.

There are 310 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 139 cases while there are 55 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 29 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Out of all the cases, 267 are residents in Bakersfield East and 175 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 63 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 16 in the mountain region and 12 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

There have been 7,360 tests of local residents completed, of which 3,994 have come back negative and 2,824 are pending, the department said.