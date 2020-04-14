Kern Public Health announces 16 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 16 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county total to 470.

There are 262 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 130 cases while there are 49 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 21 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Out of all the cases, 222 are residents in Bakersfield East and 159 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 56 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 14 in the mountain region and 11 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

There have been 7,069 tests of local residents completed, of which 3,884 have come back negative and 2,715 are pending, the department said.