Kern Public Health announces 14 new COVID-19 cases, six of them children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 14 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon, bringing the total up to 267 cases.

Six of the new cases are children, according to the department, bringing the total for those 17 years old or younger to 10. There are 133 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 80 cases while there are 38 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department.

Out of all the cases, 110 are residents of west Bakersfield, according to the KCPH. East Bakersfield residents make up 94 of the cases.

There are 43 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, eight in the mountain region and six in the desert region, according to KCPH.

There have been 5,237 tests of local residents completed, of which 3,052 have come back negative and 1,918 are pending, the department said.