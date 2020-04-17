Kern Public Health announces 13 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 13 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county total to 587.

There are 339 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 147 cases while there are 59 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 33 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 212 people have recovered from the virus and 341 are isolating at home. An additional 22 people are isolated at a hospital.

Out of all the cases, 292 are residents in Bakersfield East and 186 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 69 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 15 in the mountain region and 16 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

KCPH said 4,356 tests have come back negative and 3,446 are pending.

The department has released a new dashboard with detailed information about local COVID-19 cases. To see the dashboard, visit kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/