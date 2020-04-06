Kern Public Health announces 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 252

Kern Public Health announced 13 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 252.

The new cases include another non-resident as well as another child case. Out of all the cases, 127 of them are people between 18 and 49 years old, 77 are between 50 and 64, seniors 65 and older represent 38 cases while four are children 17 years old or younger.

The majority of local cases, 107, are residents of west Bakersfield, according to KCPH. There are 83 in east Bakersfield, 42 in the Valley region of western Kern County, eight in the mountain regions and six in the desert regions.

The department said there have been 5,043 tests of Kern County residents completed, of which 2,893 have come back negative and 1,898 are pending.