Kern Public Health adds resource feature for local COVID-19 patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health Services is providing online support to local residents fighting COVID-19. Kern Public Health added a new resource feature for COVID-19 patients on their website. The online section includes a COVID-19 self report form, tips on how to manage symptoms while isolating at home, information on how contact tracing works and more.

Courtesy: Kern County Public Health Services

The COVID-19 resource feature is available in both English and Spanish. You can find the resource section here. To view the Kern County COVID-19 data set dashboard, click here.