Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Kern Public Health adds resource feature for local COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health Services is providing online support to local residents fighting COVID-19. Kern Public Health added a new resource feature for COVID-19 patients on their website. The online section includes a COVID-19 self report form, tips on how to manage symptoms while isolating at home, information on how contact tracing works and more.

Courtesy: Kern County Public Health Services

The COVID-19 resource feature is available in both English and Spanish. You can find the resource section here. To view the Kern County COVID-19 data set dashboard, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News