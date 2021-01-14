Kern Public Health adds COVID-19 vaccine resource

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health has added a COVID-19 vaccine resource section to their website.

The website includes a vaccine schedule, an interactive map of where to find providers, vaccine information and more. The COVID-19 vaccine schedule on KCPH’s website shows the different phases and tiers so you can know when you’re eligible.

Kern County Public Health

The interactive map includes all the sites in Kern County that have been approved to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Click on a site to view information like hours of operation, fees, vaccine types or to find out if walk-ins are accepted. If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

Visit kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine for more.