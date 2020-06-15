Kern Public Health: 86 new COVID-19 cases today, 3,377 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 86 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total to 3,377 cases.

There are 1,908 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 709 cases while there are 390 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 360 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 2,181 people have recovered from the virus, 1,059 are isolated at home and 74 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 36,305 tests have come back negative and 777 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48 percent. Hispanics make up nearly 66 percent of local cases, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 13 percent.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates and information on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.