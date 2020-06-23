Kern Public Health: 84 new COVID-19 cases, 4,059 total

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 84 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 4,059 cases and 60 deaths. There are 2,325 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 842 cases while there are 446 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 436 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 2,811 people have recovered from the virus, 1,106 are isolated at home and 72 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 47,190 tests have come back negative and 686 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics make up 66 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.