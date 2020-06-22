Kern Public Health: 75 new COVID-19 cases, 3,975 total

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 75 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 3,975 cases and 60 deaths. There are 2,272 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 828 cases while there are 442 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 423 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 2,677 people have recovered from the virus, 1,162 are isolated at home and 66 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 44,293 tests have come back negative and 674 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics make up 67 percent of local cases, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 13 percent.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.