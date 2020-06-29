Kern Public Health: 4,558 total cases, 68 deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 70 new cases and one new death this morning, bringing the total to 4,558 cases and 68 deaths.

There are 2,631 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 935 cases while there are 484 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 498 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 3,194 people have recovered from the virus, 1,204 are isolated at home and 83 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 55,757 tests have come back negative and 691 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics make up 67 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.