Kern opens nine new coronavirus testing sites: everything you need to know to get a free test

On Tuesday, Governor Newsom said California has completed a million coronavirus tests. Kern County is expecting to add to that number with nine new testing sites.

Increased testing is one of the criteria Kern must meet to reopen faster, so the county is making tests free and available to virtually anyone who wants one.

“It meets one of the criteria, one of the benchmarks for us to ask for regional variance,” explained Kern Public Health director, Matt Constantine.

At the very beginning, there were only for-profit testing centers, like Priority and Accelerated Urgent Care. They charged through insurance and copay.

Then the county launched three testing sites sponsored by the state. There, tests are free but available mostly to essential workers and those with symptoms.

There’s a drive-thru at the Prado Senior Center in Northeast Bakersfield, and there are appointment walk-ins at the Kern County Fairgrounds and the Mojave Veterans Building.

“If we can identify cases that are either asymptomatic or have yet to develop symptoms earlier, we could intervene sooner,” Constantine said.

Coming soon, this week and next, there will be six more free testing sites. These will be sponsored by the county.

“The difference with the county sites is that there is no screening criteria,” Constantine said. “All locations are free. There’s no cost.”

Therefore, anyone can be tested at the newest six sites regardless of symptoms or profession.

There will be one at the Westside Family Health Center in Taft, the Good Samaritan Hospital in Oildale, Kern Valley Hospital, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, Delano Regional Medical Center, and another in Arvin.

Some will be drive-thrus where you’re tested at your car window. Others will be walk-ins where you’re tested inside a clinic. All require appointments.

The nose swab looks like a six-inch long Q-tip, stuck up your nostril for a few seconds.

The county testing sites currently open have been telling people results take up to 48 hours, but some have reported to us they still haven’t gotten results in a week.

The county was not available for comment.

We also want to ask them if there’s a limit on how many times you can get tested for free.

And to be considered recovered, do you need a negative test?

Here is a link to the county’s website, where you can make an appointment and see the hours for each testing site.