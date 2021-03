BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is not expected to move into the red tier next week.

The county’s adjusted case rate is the only metric that prevents a move into the less restrictive tier. As of Tuesday, Kern’s adjusted case rate is 11.8. It needs to be below 8 in order to move into the red.

Effective Sunday, the following counties will move to ted: Amador, Colusa, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Mono, Orange, Placer, San Benito, San Bernardino, Siskyiyou and Tuolomne.