Kern Medical to offer pre-COVID medication to qualified patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pre-COVID drug EVUSHELD will be available for qualified patients, Kern Medical announced Tuesday.

EVUSHELD is a pre-COVID medication that is for patients with moderate to severe compromised immune systems and are at high risk for developing complications from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

“EVUSHELD comprises two long-acting monoclonal antibodies which now have Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be administered as separate injections given one right after the other during a single visit,” said Kern Medical Chief Medical Officer Glenn Goldis. “Patients should speak to their doctor to evaluate if they qualify for EVUSHELD.”

To find out if you qualify for EVUSHELD, speak to your health care provider. Health care professionals must complete a survey for their patients by contacting the Kern Medical monoclonal antibody center at 661-326-5206 and requesting a link.

Patients who qualify for EVUSHELD must meet specific criteria and must not have a history of allergic reactions to any of the medications ingredients.

It is recommended that patients have their COVID-19 vaccine and booster prior to being considered for EVUSHELD.

For more information on EVUSHELD, click here.