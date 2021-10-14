Kern Medical opens monoclonal antibody therapy site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is expanding access to COVID-19 antibody treatments announcing a new state-sponsored monoclonal antibody infusion site on Columbus Street.

The hospital made the announcement of the new site located at 1111 Columbus St., Suite 5000. The site is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kern Medical says the antibody treatments may help reduce symptoms of COVID-19 and keep those infected with the virus out of the hospital.

Officials say, however, that vaccines remain the most effective way to protect against COVID-19.