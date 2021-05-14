Kern Medical holding 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Kern Valley High School

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Kern Valley High School.
The first clinic will be held on May 18 at the school, located at 3340 Erskine Creek Rd., while the second will be on June 7. Both clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to those 12 and older.
More coronavirus news on KGET.com
- Mask mandate remains active in Kern County, despite new guidance from CDC
- Kern County children ages 12-15 now eligible to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- CVS, Rite Aid now administering Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12-15