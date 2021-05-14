Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Kern Medical holding 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Kern Valley High School

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Kern Valley High School.

The first clinic will be held on May 18 at the school, located at 3340 Erskine Creek Rd., while the second will be on June 7. Both clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to those 12 and older.

More coronavirus news on KGET.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News