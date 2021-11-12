Kern Latino Task Force to hold COVID vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free food, refreshments and a $25 gift card for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the Kern County Latino Task Force vaccination clinic being held Saturday.

This is a free event and no appointment is needed to receive a COVID-19 vaccination or flu shot. First or second doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.

“The holidays are approaching, people will want to gather and as they do, they need to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy. The booster shot is another way to do this for fully vaccinated individuals. We are also encouraging families to consider the vaccine and flu shot,” said Jay Tamsi, Co-Founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force.

Those who attend the event and get vaccinated will get tacos, a churro, refreshments, and a $25 gift card (gift cards for those who get vaccinated). Kern Family Health Care will also be doing giveaways to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The vaccination clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 13 in the parking lot Kern Family Health Care at 2900 Buck Owens Blvd. The clinic is being put on by the Kern County Latino Task Force, Kern Medical and the Kern County Public Health Department.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and to social distance when at the event.

For more information or to make an appointment 661-525-5900.