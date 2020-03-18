Kern inmates being released due to coronavirus concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thirty-eight inmates have been released from Kern jail facilities because of concerns about COVID-19, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

Only inmates with non-violent charges are being released.

“We are evaluating each inmate for early release based on their age, medical condition and ultimately their pending charges,” officials said.

The early release of these inmates follows recommendations from the Department of Public Health, Jail Health Services and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in jails.