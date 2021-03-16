Kern Housing Authority launches new rent, utility assistance program for families affected by COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Housing Authority of the County of Kern has launched its new Rent and Utility Assistance Program.

In partnership with the county and the city of Bakersfield, the program will help pay for up to 12 months of rent and utility bills, including past-due amounts, for renting households with incomes up to 80 percent of the area median income who have been impacted by COVID-19.

“We know that people in our community are struggling to pay their rent and utilities because of COVID-19,” said Heather Kimmel, assistant executive director for the Housing Authority. “The Rent and Utility Assistance Program is a much-needed lifeline for struggling renters and their landlords so that our community can focus on the recovery that lies ahead.”

To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a renter residing in the city of Bakersfield or Kern County, including unincorporated areas and other municipalities within the county

At least one member of your household qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19

Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity

Have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income

Individuals can apply for assistance online or by applying in person at the Housing Authority office, located at 601 24th St.

Applicants are requested to only submit one application per household, as duplicates may cause a delay in processing and/or assistance being awarded, the organization said.