Kern High School District adjusts meal service times and locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District said it is changing meal service times and some pick-up locations beginning Friday, March 20.

The district said it will provide free breakfasts and lunches to all children aged 2 to 18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Students can get those meals either from a drive-up location or walk up to the pick-up location.

The district said Regional Occupational Program/Tierra Del Sol and Vista West will discontinue meal services.

Meals are still being distributed at the following campuses: Arvin High School, Kern Valley High School, West High School, Bakersfield High School, Liberty High School, Centennial High School, Mira Monte High School, East Bakersfield High School, North High School, Foothill High School, Nueva High School, Frontier High School, Ridgeview High School, Golden Valley High School, Shafter High School, Highland High School, South High School, Independence High School, Stockdale High School.

The district says meals will be distributed by the KHSD and Kern County Superintendent of Schools transportation departments to the homes of students with disabilities.