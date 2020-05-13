Kern Health Systems donates $100,000 to local charities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, Kern Health Systems donated $100,000 to the Kern Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The foundation will award additional grants to nine local charities.

“Improving the health of our members requires community collaboration to address their physical, behavioral and social needs, especially during unprecedented times like these,” Kern Health Systems Chief Executive Officer Douglas Hayward said in a release. “We must do our part to support local nonprofits that are working hard every day to serve the vulnerable and underserved in our community and we are honored to partner with Kern Community Foundation to do so.”

The fund helps local nonprofits facing financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Foundation President and CEO, Kristen Beall Watsom said that the foundation has received about 140 applications from local nonprofits requesting money because they have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

“We are always proud of how our community comes together to meet the essential needs of our neighbors during challenging times like these, and we applaud Kern Health Systems for their generous gift to recharge our fund so that our grant-making work can continue,” said Watson in the same release.

Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault is one of the grant recipients that was awarded funding the last round. Alliance Director Barbara Vadnais wrote a letter of thanks explaining how the funds helped continue their service delivery for the Alliance’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline.

“Alliance Hotline services are vital to the health and safety of victims in need of hospital support and/or emergency shelter, and must be available 24/7,” her letter stated.

501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and public agencies are eligible to apply for funds. Funds from the Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund at Kern Community Foundation continue to be available to local nonprofits that can help provide:

• Assistance for nonprofits serving vulnerable populations with basic needs (food, housing, living expenses, transportation costs, etc.) related to job layoffs and/or unemployment;

• Assistance for nonprofit organizations experiencing staffing and/or volunteer gaps due to quarantines and social distancing;

• Assistance for nonprofit organizations with financial planning and resilience.

The Kern Community Foundation was able to renew the Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund, but support from the community is welcomed. Anyone wanting to donate to the fund can make a secure tax-deductible donation on their website, mailing a check to Kern Community Foundation, 3300 Truxtun Avenue, Suite 220, Bakersfield, CA 93301, specifying “Kern County COVID-19 Relief Fund” in the memo. Donations are also accepted by phone Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. using a major credit card. The phone number is (661) 325-5346.