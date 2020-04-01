Kern has 110 positive COVID-19 cases, officials say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are currently 110 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, according to Kern County Public Health.

That’s nine additional cases from Tuesday. In all, 3,245 people have been tested in the county, with 1,881 testing negative and 1,254 tests pending.

Public health officials are now including age ranges for those who have tested positive. Following are the numbers:

— Age 0 to 17: 2 cases

— Age 18 to 49: 51 cases

— Age 50 to 64: 33 cases

— Age 65-plus: 21 cases

Most people infected with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment, according to the World Health Organization. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

Authorities recommend social distancing and washing hands to help prevent the spread of the virus.