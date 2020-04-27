Kern Economic Development Foundation giving out $100 gas cards to people, businesses struggling due to COVID-19

The Kern Economic Development Foundation has announced it is offering support to first responders, local businesses and impacted families through $100 Chevron gas cards.

The organization said 1,000 gas cards are being distributed throughout Kern County, with most being delivered over the next few weeks thanks to a generous gift from Chevron.

“Chevron is a long-time supporter of KEDF, and they have helped us reach many families in the county, especially through our efforts to promote STEM education,” said KEDF Executive Director Cheryl Scott. “Together we have created projects to encourage young people to pursue STEM careers in Kern County and to encourage local employers to foster that interest in local students. Today, they are making it possible for us to offer a different type of support to the community, at a time when many businesses and families are hurting.”

The KEDF said it has identified businesses and families that need support during the COVID-19 pandemic through the help of community partners and stakeholders such as the CSUB Small Business Development Center, Sheriff’s Activities League and the Community Action Partnership of Kern.

The foundation said the gas cards will help small businesses, including restaurants, that are incurring extra costs or diminished revenues as county residents continue to stay at home.

Some families whose children participate in KEDF programs will also receive cards.