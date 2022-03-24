BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s CDC COVID-19 community level of concern was downgraded to low as of last week.

As a result, public information officer Michelle Corson for the Kern County Public Health Services Department said they will only update their COVID dashboard three days a week instead of five days a week.

Citing a decline in cases after the Omicron variant surge, the department will follow a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday schedule as the pandemic moves into an endemic phase.

If cases start to go up again, the department said it is ready to report on cases more frequently.