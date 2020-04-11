Kern County’s COVID-19 ‘peak’ could still be weeks away

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This Easter Sunday is expected to be the worst day in the U.S. as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, but the worst of pandemic’s surge could still be ahead for Kern County.

On April 5, U.S. Surgeon General, Vice Adm. Jerome Adams, shared what people should expect for the coming week.

“The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment. It’s going to be our 9/11 moment. It’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives, ” Adams said Sunday.

With the number of cases still increasing across the country, it means there will be limited resources and limited care.

“As a nation, what we expect is a lot more positive cases and unfortunately, more people in the hospital,” said Dr. Hemmal Kothary.

National models predict that nearly 2,000 Americans could lose their lives to COVID-19 on Easter Sunday. However, Kern County residents won’t be affected as much. Dr. Kothary explains that Kern County hasn’t reached its peak yet.

“For Kern County we’re actually a little bit behind our surge. Los Angeles is getting their surge on Sunday so we’re about two weeks behind Los Angeles,” said Dr. Kothary. “We won’t see a surge quite yet but we’re still going to see an uprise.”

Although Kern County’s surge won’t come this Sunday, it’s crucial to continue practicing social distancing.

“We keep talking about social distancing and it’s extremely important the more we social distance the flatter the peak will be,” Dr. Kothary added.

The number of positive cases in Bakersfield are increasing every week. It took two weeks to get to 100 cases, four days later it went over 200 cases, and in another four days, Kern County reached 300 cases.

As more extreme measures are announced, the state has seen major improvements in projections. The current projection indicates that the state’s curve could flatten by May 26 meaning no one in the state would need a hospital bed for the coronavirus.