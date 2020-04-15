Kern County’s COVID-19 cases: a look at the data so far

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is in the middle of a crisis as the coronavirus continues to spread through the community. The number of positive tests keeps increasing, and there’s no sign of slowing.

Kern Public Health releases two updates every day: one at 10 a.m. and another at 4 p.m. Tuesday’s updates marked the most confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. The following graphic shows the increase in cases that is eventually expected to drop back down over time, called “the curve.”

The data shows an upward trend, and local doctors say that trend could continue for weeks before things start looking better. Another alarming number is the amount of pending tests. The number continues to grow, meaning more people are getting tested for the virus.

COVID-19 cases in Kern County according to Kern Public Health at 4 p.m. on April 14, 2020.

The goal is for that number to decrease. Some good news: Kern County has a low death rate compared to other counties. 17’s Alex Fisher has a breakdown of the day’s updated cases every evening at 17 News at 5.