BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s COVID-19 case rate has more than doubled since last week amid the rise of the delta variant.

Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan said during this morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting that the case rate jumped from the 2.5 per 100,000 reported last week to 6.6 per 100,000 this week. The testing positivity rate also jumped from 2.5 percent last week to 4.5 percent this week.

The health equity positivity rate increased from 2.2 percent last week to 5.8 percent this week, according to Carrigan.

“Last week, I reported that we are starting to see some slight increases in our COVID rates here in Kern County. Unfortunately, that increase is starting to happen at a more rapid pace,” she said.

However, the county’s case rate is still better than the state’s, which is 11.2 per 100,000 people.

As of Sunday, Kern has had 18,742 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 128 are among fully vaccinated residents. There have been 1,433 COVID-19 hospitalizations since Jan. 21, according to Carrigan, of which 11 were vaccinated residents.

Carrigan said hospitalizations have jumped from 59 last week to 80 as of today. There are currently 15 ICU patients.