BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,227 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 254,382 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,457 deaths, and 244,192 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 678,831 negative COVID-19 tests and 254,382 positive tests, while 893 tests are pending.

There have been 3,868 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,477 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Never miss a story, set KGET.com as your default homepage

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 40,170 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 784 of them being hospitalized and 148 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 121,158 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,924 of them being hospitalized and 1,116 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 485,800 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 434,851 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 17.51, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 34.81.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.