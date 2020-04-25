Kern County union workers to host PPE Donation Drive, collect supplies to donate to essential workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County union workers are hosting a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donation drive Saturday morning. The goal of this donation drive is to collect as many items and supplies as possible to ensure the safety and health of essential workers, says the union workers.

Union workers mentioned that donations will be distributed among our co-workers across Kern County deemed essential in Kern County Cities, County of Kern, Local-Nonprofits, Kern Medical, and other chapters work sites within the region.

Volunteers will follow proper CDC social distancing guidelines, the collection drive will be strictly drop off, according to Kern County union workers.

Volunteers will be collecting the following items/supplies:

· Facemasks/coverings (hand-made, in addition to –manufactured)

· Materials to make face coverings

· Hand sanitizer/soap

· Disinfecting wipes

· Disposable Gloves

This donation drive will be on Saturday, Apr. 25th between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m located at the rear parking lot, 1001 17th Street, Bakersfield, CA.

For additional information on this event, click here.