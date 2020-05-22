Kern County unemployment reaches 18.6% in April; nearly 35,000 jobs lost

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County saw an unemployment rate of 18.6 percent in April, a sharp increase from 12.1 percent in March, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Nearly 35,000 jobs were lost in the county in April, according to the department. The majority of the losses — 11,000 — came from the leisure and hospitality industry. The educational and health services industry also shed 7,200 jobs last month.

Nearly all industries saw some level of job losses, data shows.

In April 2019, the county had an unemployment rate of 8.2 percent, according to the EDD.

The county is experiencing a higher rate than the state as a whole, which saw 16.1 percent unemployment last month. It is also higher than the nation, which was at 14.1 percent in April.