Kern County unemployment numbers on the rise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Over the past few months, the coronavirus pandemic has devastated the employment.

Last month Kern County’s unemployment numbers took a huge jump. That’s not all, some areas of Kern County saw it even worse. ​

Unemployment numbers continue to rise with no end in sight leaving many people stressed and feeling they have nowhere to turn. ​

“Very stressful, very draining, it’s not normal,” said Alejandra Castro. “Life is not normal, as much as you try to yourself everything will get better, it’s hard.”​

Castro couldn’t help but break down when we asked her about her employment status.​

“I’m not use to not working and not contributing,” said Castro.​

Castro is a barber and has been out of a job since mid-march. She’s applied for unemployment but hasn’t heard from EDD in months.She’s frustrated and definitely not alone.​

“I lost my job and ended up sleeping on my van,” said Juan Velazquez.​

Velazquez is a tile installer. He has not been able to find work since the stay-at-home order started… he was unable to pay rent and ended up in the streets​.

“It’s like looking for work, but you don’t even have a place to shower, so you don’t look as clean as you’re supposed to,” said Velazquez.​

Luckily, Velazquez came across what he calls a miracle from God​.

“The husband of Mrs. Lupe saw me on the streets,” said Velazquez. “[I] Asked him for work, told him I would do anything. He asked me if I had a place to stay or have you had something to eat. And, he told me, come to my house i’ll give you food and a place to stay until you find some work.”

But not everyone is so lucky, Kern County’s unemployment rate rose to 12 percent last month. Up from 9.1 percent in February and above last year’s estimate of 9.6​ percent.

And in some communities, the impact is greater.

In Arvin, Castro, and Velazquez’s home town the unemployment rate for March was reported at 11.3 percent. ​

In South Taft the rate was recorded at an alarming 26.5 percent ​

“Within our city and the west side, the loss of the jobs in TCI, the loss of jobs of the oil and gas industry because of the value of the commodity brought on by the pandemic as well as the shutdown of the private sector, so many small businesses are not allowed to operate,” said Mayor Dave Noerr, mayor of Taft. “You add all that together and it has a very negative impact on our community.”​

For now, Taft Mayor Noerr remains positive and continues to push for the reopening of her economy to help save his community​

“I think we’ve seen the bottom and slowly we’re climbing our way up,” said Noerr. “Every single person that goes back to work is a positive sign. so when will be “back to normal” that’s anybody’s guess.”​

​Last month’s unemployment numbers will be released next Friday. ​