Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector allowing in-person cash payments May 1 and 4

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will be open May 1 and 4 for in-person property tax cash payments.

A news release sent Friday said the office will be strictly adhering to all social distancing guidelines including:

· Cash only. Check and credit card payments will not be processed.

· A maximum of 20 taxpayers at a time will be allowed inside the building.

· Do not bring children or additional family members.

· Wearing gloves and a mask are highly recommended for all taxpayers.

· Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of interior surfaces.

· If you feel sick, stay home. If you exhibit symptoms, you will not be allowed to enter the building.

The office is located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. The property tax deadline is May 4, and penalties will apply beginning May 5.

The release urges residents to use alternative methods of payment if possible, including paying online at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us or mailing checks to KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004.