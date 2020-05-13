Kern County to launch COVID-19 testing response team to support state with skilled nursing facilities

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Administrative Office has announced starting this Friday, they will launch a COVID-19 testing response team to increase the support of state agencies and protect the vulnerable skilled nursing facility residents and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

According to the County, starting this Friday, Kern County will deploy a testing response team dedicated to conducting COVID-19 testing on all staff at local skilled nursing facilities. The response team will test staff at facilities that cannot manage to conduct their own testing. This will ensure all of the nearly 2,000 employees in Kern County’s 19 skilled nursing facilities are tested every two weeks, per the recommendation of CDPH.

In early May, the Kern County Department of Public Health was notified of a local skilled nursing facility that was experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak and insufficient staffing levels. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has regulatory oversight for all skilled nursing facilities in the state, said County Administrative Office.

The County Administrative Office mentioned on Mon. May 11, CDPH required all skilled nursing facilities to develop and implement a plan to test residents and staff for COVID-19 within 21 days. Due to the higher risk of more severe illness with the vulnerable residents, they cannot afford to wait another 3 weeks and the County is implementing a program immediately.

“What matters most is that these are our residents, our family members and our most vulnerable population. We’re doing everything in our power to make sure all of our staff in skilled nursing facilities and their residents are safe,” said Kern Public Health Director Matt Constantine.

In early May 2020, Kern County Public Health was notified by a skilled nursing facility that they had inadequate staffing to provide for the care of their residents due to a COVID-19 outbreak and they asked for immediate support. Kern County successfully coordinated the deployment of a California Medical Assistance Team that now includes more than 35 medical staff to keep the facility operational and its residents safe, said the County.

“We are indebted to this team for their response. These individuals left their homes and their families to care for our families,” said Constantine.

In addition to the testing response team and staffing support, Kern County has supplied personal protective equipment and onsite training to all skilled nursing facilities. The County has also hosted daily calls with the skilled nursing facilities to assess their current conditions, staffing levels, critical needs, and confirmation of accurate and timely reporting to the state, that is according to the Kern County Administrative Office.

The County said the oversight of skilled nursing facilities is a state responsibility but would like to make this an immediate priority by protecting the health and safety of Kern County residents and to prevent further outbreaks.

According to County officials, Kern County is actively engaging with the Governor’s office to address the negative impact outbreaks in State-regulated skilled nursing facilities could have on Kern County’s ability to move more quickly through Stage 2 of the Governor’s Resilience Roadmap to lift components of the Governor’s Stay-At-Home order.