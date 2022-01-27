Kern County surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, Kern Public Health reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,745 cases on Thursday. Kern County has now lost more than 2,000 lives to coronavirus.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 208,859 positive cases and 2,005 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 164,507 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 42,260 people are isolated at home. The department said 588,292 tests have come back negative and 2,074 are pending.

The state is reporting 324 people are in a hospital and 47 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 255 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,136 confirmed cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

