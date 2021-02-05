Kern County Superior Court tightens face covering policy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court is tightening its rules when it comes to wearing face coverings at its facilities.

The court said Friday it is requiring anyone who enters a courthouse building to wear a face mask over their nose and mouth. Other types of face coverings — like face shields, bandanas, gaiters or scarves — will not be permitted.

In a statement, the court said the masks can be homemade or manufactured, but should be a solid piece of material without openings like slits, vents, exhalation valves or punctures.

The court said it is following current CDC guidelines on mask use and will update the policy based on changing circumstances of the pandemic.