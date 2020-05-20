Coronavirus
Kern County Superior Court now requiring face coverings to enter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court is now requiring anyone wishing to enter the courthouse to wear a face covering.

The court said the new local emergency rule takes effect immediately. Face coverings may include coverings that secure o the ears or the back of the head and must encompass the mouth and nose. These include homemade cloth ear loop covers, scarves, handkerchiefs and neck gaiters.

“The court and individual judicial officers reserve the authority to rescind or modify any part of this rule, as appropriate, to address changing circumstances,” KCSC said.

