BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Superior Court is barring everyone except those who must attend scheduled hearings from entering courthouses until further notice, according to an order issued Monday.

The drastic measure, taken as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, limits those who can enter to the parties in a case, their attorneys and witnesses subpoenaed to testify. Family members, media and others will not be allowed in without good cause, according to the order.