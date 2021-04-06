Kern County still in state’s COVID-19 red tier, could enter orange tier April 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County health officials said the county meets the state’s COVID-19 case rate threshold to enter the state’s orange tier allowing more businesses to reopen by as soon as April 14.

As of Tuesday, Kern County remains in the red tier but state health officials announced that 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people living in disadvantaged areas. The amount of doses triggered new case rate thresholds within the state’s Blueprint Tier Framework for reopening the state’s economy.

Kern County has a countywide adjusted case rate of 5.3 per 100,000 residents and a countywide testing positivity of 2.3%, health officials said. The county would have to maintain case rates at those levels to enter the state’s orange tier as early as April 14.

While many Kern County businesses, like restaurants, have reopened, there are restrictions on capacities inside and non-essential businesses. Once in the orange tier, restaurants can allow can seat up 50% capacity or up to 200 people — whichever is fewer — in dining rooms.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also announced the state could fully reopen on June 15 if vaccine supplies are sufficient and if COVID-19 hospitalization rates are stable.

Public Health officials encourage everyone to continue to wear face masks, wash hands, maintain social distance and to get vaccinated to allow more businesses to reopen.