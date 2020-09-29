Kern County still in most restrictive reopening tier, according to state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Despite a recent decline in local COVID-19 cases, Kern County still remains in the most restrictive reopening tier.

According to the state COVID-19 website, Kern County is still listed under the purple “widespread” tier as of today. The county has a positivity rate of 5.8 percent and an adjusted case rate of 7.3 per 100,000 people. The county can’t move into the next tier until hit has a case rate of 7 or lower.

The unadjusted rate is 6.6 per 100,000 people, according to the state. The rate is adjusted up because the county is not meeting the state testing average. If not for the adjustment, the county would be eligible to move forward into the next tier and reopen more businesses.

All data is based on results from the week ending on Sept. 19. The state updates county tier status on its website every Tuesday.

County officials have already announced efforts to help get testing numbers up, such as in offering county employees with eight hours’ paid time off for completing at least six COVID-19 tests by the end of the year.