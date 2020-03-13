UPDATE: Kern County Superintendent of Schools says no current plans to close schools

UPDATE: The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office said there are currently no plans to close any local schools.

“Let me be clear, there are currently no local or statewide recommendations from public health or the governors office about school closures in Kern County,” said Communications Director Rob Meszaros. “As an educational community, we are currently working very diligently on this topic and will keep you updated as we learn more.”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) The superintendents of all 47 Kern County school districts are meeting remotely at this hour to discuss the possibility of shutting down all county schools in an effort to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Hours after the Los Angeles Unified School District announced a district-wide closure, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools convened a meeting of superintendents to discuss the same possibility.

A decision is expected shortly.

