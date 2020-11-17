Coronavirus
Kern County returns to purple tier, what that means for churches, theaters and schools

by: Norma Hernandez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been a little over a month since Kern County moved into the red tier, but it’s making its way back to the purple tier. Gov. Newsom announced on Monday that 28 counties, including Kern, are being pushed back into the most restrictive tier effective Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The new restrictions mean many non-essentials businesses will close again. Restaurants will close indoor dining, but still have the opportunity to offer outside dining. All churches and places of worships are not allowed to hold services inside. Movie theaters and gyms will also close again.

Schools, on the other hand, will not have to close. They can remain open for in-person instruction only if they have already opened its doors. Schools that have not yet reopened will have to wait until Kern returns to the red tier.

