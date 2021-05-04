Kern County remains in the orange tier

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will stay in the orange tier for at least a little while longer.

New state data released today shows the county has a COVID-19 case rate of 2.8 per 100,000 people, still higher than the threshold of two or fewer cases per 100,000 needed to move into the yellow, least restrictive tier.

The county already meets the other requirements. It has a 1.3 percent positivity rate and 1.8 percent health equity positivity rate.

Kern could meet all yellow-tier requirements next week but must meet the metrics for an additional two weeks before the county could move into the tier.