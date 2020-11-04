Kern County remains in red tier amid recent rise in COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will remain in the red tier for at least another week amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to new state data, Kern is still meeting the metrics for the “substantial” tier. Through Oct. 24, the county had an adjusted daily case rate of 6.4 per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 4.2 percent. The county also has a 5.4 percent health equity quartile positivity rate.

In order to move into the orange “moderate” tier, Kern County will need to have a daily case rate below 4 per 100,000 people, a positivity rate under 5 percent and a health equity quartile no higher than 5.2 percent. Kern is already meeting the positivity rate requirement.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department said the county has increased its testing rate from 181 per 100,000 people to 192.5 per 100,000 this week. The state average is 204 per 100,000.