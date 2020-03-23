Kern County Public Works provides services update

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works on Monday announced additional changes to its operations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Following are the changes, and for further information go to kernpublicworks.com:
- The Kern County Public Services building at 2700 M St. is closed to the public.
- The Bena, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi, Ridgecrest and Mojave landfills remain open for normal business hours.
- The Boron landfill will be open, for self-haul loads only, on the following days: Monday and Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Glennville, Keene, Loraine-Twin Oaks transfer stations and the Randsburg bin site remain open for normal business hours.
- The Kern Valley Transfer Station remains open, for self-haul loads only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Saturday.
- The Lebec Transfer Station is open, for self-haul loads only, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Saturday.
- The McFarland-Delano Transfer Station remains open, for residential self-haul loads only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday. Commercial loads should be deposited at the Shafter landfill.
- The Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, and Roberts Lane transfer stations are closed.
- All special waste facilities are closed, and all household hazardous waste collections postponed.
- Road maintenance will continue, and traffic signals and signs will be maintained.
- Only safety-related road construction and waste construction projects will continue.
- Kern Sanitation Authority sewer plants and collection systems are operating as normal.
- The Permit Counter is closed but permits are being issued electronically. Building Permit application and Building Inspection remain operational.
- The County Surveyor’s office and map room is closed.
- Development Services is operational with reduced staffing, as is Engineering.
- Transportation and Encroachment permits are available electronically.
- Kern Regional Transit Services operate as normal, but riders are asked to use the service to access food, medicine, doctors or other critical needs.
- Code Compliance is closed, but complaints can be made through the website or by email at CodeCompliance@kerncounty.com.
- Illegal dumping and homeless cleanups are postponed.
- All public meetings have been postponed, as are community cleanup events.
- New hiring is on hold.