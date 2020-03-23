Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm sixth case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Kern County Public Works provides services update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works on Monday announced additional changes to its operations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following are the changes, and for further information go to kernpublicworks.com:

  • The Kern County Public Services building at 2700 M St. is closed to the public.
  • The Bena, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi, Ridgecrest and Mojave landfills remain open for normal business hours.
  • The Boron landfill will be open, for self-haul loads only, on the following days: Monday and Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The Glennville, Keene, Loraine-Twin Oaks transfer stations and the Randsburg bin site remain open for normal business hours.
  • The Kern Valley Transfer Station remains open, for self-haul loads only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Saturday.
  • The Lebec Transfer Station is open, for self-haul loads only, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Saturday.
  • The McFarland-Delano Transfer Station remains open, for residential self-haul loads only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday. Commercial loads should be deposited at the Shafter landfill.
  • The Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, and Roberts Lane transfer stations are closed.
  • All special waste facilities are closed, and all household hazardous waste collections postponed.
  • Road maintenance will continue, and traffic signals and signs will be maintained.
  • Only safety-related road construction and waste construction projects will continue.
  • Kern Sanitation Authority sewer plants and collection systems are operating as normal.
  • The Permit Counter is closed but permits are being issued electronically. Building Permit application and Building Inspection remain operational.
  • The County Surveyor’s office and map room is closed.
  • Development Services is operational with reduced staffing, as is Engineering.
  • Transportation and Encroachment permits are available electronically.
  • Kern Regional Transit Services operate as normal, but riders are asked to use the service to access food, medicine, doctors or other critical needs.
  • Code Compliance is closed, but complaints can be made through the website or by email at CodeCompliance@kerncounty.com.
  • Illegal dumping and homeless cleanups are postponed.
  • All public meetings have been postponed, as are community cleanup events.
  • New hiring is on hold.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News