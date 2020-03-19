Kern County Public Works building closed, services being offered remotely

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works building on M Street is closed to the public, but services are still being offered remotely, officials said.

Following is a list of services being offered:

Permits are being issued electronically.

Building Permit Application remains operational. Electronic plan submittal is recommended.

Building inspection remains operational and road maintenance will continue with available resources focused on keeping roads open and safe.

Traffic signals and signs will remain maintained and operational.

Kern Sanitation sewer plants and collection systems are operating as normal.

Road construction and waste construction projects will continue as long as the contractor’s work continues.

County Surveyor and Development Services will be operational, with reduced staffing, and with all business being conducted electronically or by phone.

Engineering will continue with reduced staffing.

Transportation and encroachment permits are still available with new protocol.

All Kern County disposal sites are open for normal operating hours.

Check kernpublicworks.com for the latest information.