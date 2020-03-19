Kern County Public Works building closed, services being offered remotely

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works building on M Street is closed to the public, but services are still being offered remotely, officials said.
Following is a list of services being offered:
- Permits are being issued electronically.
- Building Permit Application remains operational. Electronic plan submittal is recommended.
- Building inspection remains operational and road maintenance will continue with available resources focused on keeping roads open and safe.
- Traffic signals and signs will remain maintained and operational.
- Kern Sanitation sewer plants and collection systems are operating as normal.
- Road construction and waste construction projects will continue as long as the contractor’s work continues.
- County Surveyor and Development Services will be operational, with reduced staffing, and with all business being conducted electronically or by phone.
- Engineering will continue with reduced staffing.
- Transportation and encroachment permits are still available with new protocol.
- All Kern County disposal sites are open for normal operating hours.
Check kernpublicworks.com for the latest information.