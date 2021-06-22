Kern County Public Health to end COVID-19 vaccinations at fairgrounds next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health will soon be moving its COVID-19 vaccination operation from the fairgrounds site.

Director Brynn Carrigan said starting July 5, the department will be providing vaccinations at its building located at 1800 Mount Vernon Ave. and will no longer be offering vaccinations at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Carrigan said it is currently administering fewer than 1,500 vaccinations per week. As of this week, 87,676 doses have been administered at the fairgrounds site.

“The fairgrounds site will remain available to us should the demand for the vaccine increase to capacities greater than can be managed in our own building,” she said.

Carrigan also said KCPH will now provide COVID-19 case updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays instead of daily due to a low number of daily cases.