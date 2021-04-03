Kern County Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 91 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 91 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 106,420 cases and 1,281 deaths. KCPH is reporting that 38,128 people have recovered from the virus and 64,413 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,564 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 57 are in a hospital.

The department said 357,249 tests have come back negative and 467 are pending.

There have been 64,170 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,407 cases and there are 12,850 cases in children. There have been 9,921 cases in those 65 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.