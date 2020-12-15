Kern County Public Health reports 2,082 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 2,082 new COVID-19 cases this morning and one new death.

These bring the county’s total to 53,694 resident cases and 470 deaths. The department is reporting that 19,305 people have recovered from the virus and 12,970 are presumed recovered. An additional 20,763 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 292 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 247,743 tests have come back negative and 938 are pending.

There are 33,126 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 9,535 cases while there are 4,575 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 6,442 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. The death demographic information has not been updated since Oct. 1.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.