Kern County Public Health reports one new death and 924 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new death and 924 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 19,345 cases and 140 deaths. The department is reporting that 5,593 people have recovered from the virus, 13,368 are isolated at home and 234 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 107,079 tests have come back negative and 771 are pending.

There are 12,256 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 3,372 cases while there are 1,627 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 2,080 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.