Kern County Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 90 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 90 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 35,063 resident cases and 429 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,570 people have recovered from the virus and 7,816 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,201 are isolated at home and there are 47 people currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 192,605 tests have come back negative and 107 are pending.

There are 21,681 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,311 cases while there are 3,007 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,057 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.